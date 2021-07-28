Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Osman Ibis

Matrix

Osman Ibis
Osman Ibis
Matrix movie matrix poster design adobe photoshop graphic design remake poster
I remaked poster of the "Matrix"
I used photoshop and illustrator for reflect my own style.

Also you can watch breakdown video of this work on Youtube
https://youtu.be/qL7Mzl4Gba8

Follow me on:
Behance : https://www.behance.net/osmanibiscrea
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/osmanibiscrea/
Dribbble : https://dribbble.com/osmanibiscrea
Twitter : https://twitter.com/osmanibiscrea

Thanks for watching

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Osman Ibis
Osman Ibis
