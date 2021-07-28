Scott Balmer

Nightclubbing - Grace Jones

Nightclubbing - Grace Jones graphic art abstract project green purple yellow drawing procreate personal work personal album music graphic graphic illustration design album art album cover art illo illustration
Made this for a bit of fun, based on the album cover of Grace Jones' Nightclubbing drawn in procreate.

I might do a series based on album covers os if there is one you would be interested in me doing let me know and I'll see what I can do.

