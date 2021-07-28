Muhammad Rezky Sulihin

News App - Readky Free Flutter Starter Template

News App User Interface Design
Readky is a Free Flutter News App Starter Template that can help you develop a News application much faster. You just need to add some adjustment to the frontend and you can create your own backend.

And this is the Github Repository Link : Readky by mrezkys
Looking for a creative partner & developer for your next big idea?
Get in touch with me at mrezkysulihin@gmail.com

