Gordon Brown Properties

Gordon Brown Properties
“Owning a home is a keystone of wealth…both financial affluence and emotional security.” - Suze Orman

Logo Design Client: Gordon Brown Properties (UK).

Colors used: White, Blue & Gold.

Tools used: Adobe Illustrator.

Hope you enjoy the adventure and experimentation of our design work 🌍

