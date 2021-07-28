🏁 Custom Typeface for the Iconic Silverstone Circuit 🏁

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🏎💥 Our CUSTOM project for Silverstone is NOW LIVE on Behance! Go check it out and don't forget to appreciate 👍 https://bit.ly/behance-silverstone-custom 👍
[TL;DR]
The iconic Silverstone Circuit flashes into an exciting future with a new visual identity and an entirely custom type system.
Guided by the traditions of British motorsports and graphic excellence, we have designed a strong typographic outlet to aid communication for millions of people both on-site and online.
Hold your breath as Silverstone launches new ventures and reveals what’s beyond F1 for generations to come.
Joined forces with Agency TK
Client: Silverstone
