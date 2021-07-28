Vandana Singh
Hevo Data

Leveraging Customer Data For Driving Sales Efficiency

Vandana Singh
Hevo Data
Vandana Singh for Hevo Data
  • Save
Leveraging Customer Data For Driving Sales Efficiency ui ux vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Do you like to be a part of exciting design projects? We’re expanding our design team! Come join us.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Hevo Data
Hevo Data

More by Hevo Data

View profile
    • Like