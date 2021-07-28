Room Mockup for Furniture

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This whole setup is made from scratch. The only original image in this project is the chairs, table, and the flower desk in the back. The other elements are stock image/pattern from pexels. This mockup was made by combining several smaller mockups, such as the carpet, the walls (which made with filter gallery in Photoshop), and the photo frames hanging in the wall. The shadow/highlights were applied later on.
This project was initially made to create a custom environment for the products, to be presented in a more 'realistic' manner, and to give a bit of explanation about the actual size of the products.
P.S.
The image looks a bit off. It was taken with camera phone and was send to me via whatsapp, you can see the flaw here and there