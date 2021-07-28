Harry Potter Illustration

Hey guys 👋🏻,

Hope you're well! As I said, I'm coming with something new, and here I am with my first illustration ever (after my failed attempt back 4 years ago with my portrait 😅). As you can see, I choose to draw Harry Potter ⚡

You probably should now about Harry Potter book series, true masterpiece from J.K.Rowling, and was TiVlen Shop's Self-care Challenge that made me rediscover again the fascinating story of Harry Potter and the Philopher's Stone. Also, TUMO Tirana organised Tumo Series with plenty activities, including book illustration with @lilacpastel and I said why not 💡 So I chose the paragraph below to illustrate:

"Harri e mori në dorë. Ndjeu që aty për aty iu ngrohën gishtat. E ngriti përmbi kokë, fshikulloi ajrin mbushur me pluhur me të dhe një rrymë shkëndijash të kuqe dhe të arta shpërtheu nga maja e shkopit si fishekzjarrë, duke ndriçuar muret me ca si shkëndijëza të imëta drite që sikur po vallëzonin. Hagridi briti nga gëzimi dhe përplasi duart, ndërsa Ullianderi thirri: - Të lumtë! Po, ashtu duhet bërë, bukur fort. Mirë, mirë, mirë... sa çudi... diçka me të vërtetë e çuditshme..."

All I needed was a good mobile app, like in my case Infinite Painter (chose this because of the beautiful UI, brushes and tools), my smartphone and a DIY stylus, which surprisingly worked pretty well. As my first try, it took me about 7-8 hours 😅 maybe because the app crashed several times, and do you know why - I used too many layers while working on a 4K canvas size!

