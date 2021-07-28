Lydia Suvorova

Mascot for ethno market

Lydia Suvorova
Lydia Suvorova
  • Save
Mascot for ethno market emoji emotion branding mascot boy 2d digital art design character illustration procreate character character design illustration
Download color palette

Some maskot emotions :)
If you enjoy my works, please, follow me on inst @lydia.suvorova

Lydia Suvorova
Lydia Suvorova

More by Lydia Suvorova

View profile
    • Like