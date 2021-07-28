"Crystal Wolf" - Brand Identity and Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(Personal Project)- 2020
Personal Project branding project to create a brand identity for a fictional, natural wine company "Crystal wolf."
I decided to illustrate and created an engaging character for the label, taking the aspect of “wolf’ to literally symbolize the playful, somewhat wild and free mascot for the brand. I knew that wolves were a common character featured in American Traditional sailor tattoos, and as sailors traditionally liked to imbibe freely, I decided to utilize this character and play with this thematic convention.
I knew I wanted to create an air of mystery and intrigue while communicating a strong energy to be attractive to consumers and entice them to the brand.