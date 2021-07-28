Eleanor

"Crystal Wolf" - Brand Identity and Design

(Personal Project)- 2020
Personal Project branding project to create a brand identity for a fictional, natural wine company "Crystal wolf."
I decided to illustrate and created an engaging character for the label, taking the aspect of “wolf’ to literally symbolize the playful, somewhat wild and free mascot for the brand. I knew that wolves were a common character featured in American Traditional sailor tattoos, and as sailors traditionally liked to imbibe freely, I decided to utilize this character and play with this thematic convention.

I knew I wanted to create an air of mystery and intrigue while communicating a strong energy to be attractive to consumers and entice them to the brand.

