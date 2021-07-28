Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stella Artois

Stella Artois vector logo icon illustrator illustration graphic design design branding
  1. Logo.png
  2. Package.png
  3. Package 3.png
  4. Package 4.png
  5. Bottle.png
  6. Cap.png
  7. Package2.png

Nothing like the old school. If I had the chance to rebrand stellaartois, this would be the result.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
