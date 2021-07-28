Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roomie App

Roomie App apartment locator nearby finder find roombooking roommates ui ux figma roommate app apartment app
Here's a project I recently completed. I was required to design an app to help young South Africans find roommates & apartments. To see the full project & scope, check out my Behance post https://www.behance.net/gallery/124309985/Roomie-App?

