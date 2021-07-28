Aditya Mandle

Barbatos Lupus Rex

Barbatos Lupus Rex vector illustration
It's a gundam from the series iron blooded orphans . i wanted to make something without colour, i wanted see if something cool can be made without colour but just some greys

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
