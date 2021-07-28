Nader Isaac Ibrahim

Bell Bakery Wall Frames

Bell Bakery Wall Frames
Bell bakery is a local shop serving traditional home-made sweet bites to the neighborhood.

The shop interior took form by developing a contemporary minimal and organic character. The visual communication elements presented layers of bilingual visual languages; Arabic with English, traditional caligraphy with modern type, and a minimal iconmark with pattern and daily life photography.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124242101/Bell-Bakery

