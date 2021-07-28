Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peter Lockhart

Halsey lullabies cover art for Sparrow Sleeps

Peter Lockhart
Peter Lockhart
Halsey lullabies cover art for Sparrow Sleeps sparrow sleeps toddler album cover portrait illustration badlands halsey
Lullaby album cover art parodying Halsey's "BADLANDS" album.
https://link.sparrowsleeps.com/halsey

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
