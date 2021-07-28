Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #014 - Countdown Timer

Daily UI #014 - Countdown Timer ui design dribbblers illustration neumorphism timer countdown timer countdown meditation app app design design inspiration design challenge dailyui
Hi there! For the #dailyui014 I've designed a countdown timer for a meditation app.

Much thanks to @ls.store for the mockup.

How do you like it?

Barsha Dahal

