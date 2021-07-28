OwlBooks APP-Listen to the story

Full pixels : https://www.behance.net/gallery/91179623/OwlBooks-APP-Design

Project description: Owl Books mobile application, designed for children over 5 years old to develop their interest in reading from an early age. It selects the best children's books from the world's outstanding audiobooks and cartoon picture books for children and customize the book list for each child through its intelligent reading function according to the children's reading interests and preferences. The app's audio picture books also involve children's intellective games, in which children assemble the words or match them to complete the storyline, in the meantime, the app offers a variety of musical sound effects so as to allow children to experience the atmosphere of the story themselves. In this app, parents can also discuss their children's reading interests with other parents who care about children's reading, and customize different reading chapters for their children. What the children want to see is the wider world, Owl Books can enable the children to see more possibilities.