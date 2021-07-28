Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ZIFFAY Brand Identity

ZIFFAY Brand Identity

ZIFFAY is a new online apparel store. Their focus is to provide western wear apparel and accessories and position themselves as the top online retail store servicing this particular market. In the near future, they are planning to expand their business by establishing physical stores also!

See the full project details on Behance: https://lnkd.in/gCQHerm

What do you think about this brand identity? Share your thoughts!
Stay safe! 🧡

#branding #apparel #brandidentity #minimalist #brandingdesign #apperalstore #logodesign #logofolio

