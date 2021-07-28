Bell Bakery Logo Mark

Bell bakery is a local shop serving traditional home-made sweet bites to the neighborhood. The identity of the place and its communication is bilingual identity between past and present.

Traditional and contemporary modes blend within the interior and the visual communication, creating an atmospher of memory and presence.

The shop interior took form by developing a contemporary minimal and organic character. The visual communication elements presented layers of bilingual languages; Arabic with English, traditional caligraphy with modern type, and a minimal iconmark with pattern and daily life photography. The fresh-from-the-oven products packaging caps are also photo frames. The minimal packaging is wrapping freshly baked sweet bites and also framing the memory of place.

