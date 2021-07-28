Find Photographer App UI Kit

Find Nearby Photographer App UI Kit

Find Photographer : Easy to find good photographer around you for any event. This UI kit is designed especially for Android and iOS. It is perfect for anyone looking to create an app that helps users to find best photographer around the user. User can see photographer work portfolio and user review etc. to find best photographer for their event.

This UI kit contains 27 screens app template (XD and Sketch Files) of high quality.Layers are highly customizable, well-organized & named. If you need to modify the theme you can easily change the colors and change the single elements. Only vector shapes and layer styles are used. You can use same file for iPhone and Android app design.

Demo video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyJVQlnPylI

Main Features

• 27 Pixel Perfect App Screens

• 100% expandable Vector icons

• Fully Customizable layers and Easy to edit

• Compatible with All iOS & Android Devices

• Well Organized Layers & Groups

Font Description

We have used ‘’Roboto’’ font. It’s available for free

Credits

Images used from https://pixabay.com/

Images used from https://www.pexels.com/

Icons used from https://www.flaticon.com/

Please note all images are used for presentation purposes only and are not included in the product source files.

