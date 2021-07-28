Find Photographer App UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Find Nearby Photographer App UI Kit
Find Photographer : Easy to find good photographer around you for any event. This UI kit is designed especially for Android and iOS. It is perfect for anyone looking to create an app that helps users to find best photographer around the user. User can see photographer work portfolio and user review etc. to find best photographer for their event.
This UI kit contains 27 screens app template (XD and Sketch Files) of high quality.Layers are highly customizable, well-organized & named. If you need to modify the theme you can easily change the colors and change the single elements. Only vector shapes and layer styles are used. You can use same file for iPhone and Android app design.
Demo video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyJVQlnPylI
Main Features
• 27 Pixel Perfect App Screens
• 100% expandable Vector icons
• Fully Customizable layers and Easy to edit
• Compatible with All iOS & Android Devices
• Well Organized Layers & Groups
Font Description
We have used ‘’Roboto’’ font. It’s available for free
Credits
Images used from https://pixabay.com/
Images used from https://www.pexels.com/
Icons used from https://www.flaticon.com/
Please note all images are used for presentation purposes only and are not included in the product source files.
Contact Us
For any query, Please feel free to write us at info@appinnovation.in
We would love to help you. We are also Available for Freelance work. We are specialize in UX Design, UI Design, Usability, Wireframing, Prototyping, Mobile app and Web Development.
Check Our Portfolio @Behance
https://www.behance.net/appinnovation
Check Our Portfolio @Dribbble
https://dribbble.com/appinnovation
Visit Our Website : http://www.appinnovation.in/