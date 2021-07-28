Proemion Style Guide

Right from the beginning, Proemion cooperated with us to build their visual identity, which started from a modest adjustment. Gradually, our partnership evolved, and our team started to develop their brand strategy, marketing website, and company product. Proemion is a regular and kind SMB customer that cooperated with us for more than three years.

In the past, our team worked on 2D illustrations, which were a part of the visual identity iconography guidelines. These assets applied to their marketing website, company product, and various exhibitions. With the help of 3D objects and their environment, now we are actively implementing different changes and extending the visual language of Proemion.

