Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
An Tran ✪

Cover art / Rappe: ICD vietnam

An Tran ✪
An Tran ✪
  • Save
Cover art / Rappe: ICD vietnam vietnam hanoi illustrator design graphich cover art rap viet king of rap rapper icd icd
Download color palette

ICD tên thật là Phạm Ngọc Huy (sinh ngày 1 tháng 6 năm 1996 tại Hải Phòng là một ca, nhạc sĩ nhạc rap Việt Nam. Anh được biết đến nhiều nhất và nổi tiếng khi tham gia và giành Quán quân cuộc thi King of Rap năm 2020

An Tran ✪
An Tran ✪

More by An Tran ✪

View profile
    • Like