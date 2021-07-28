Cover art / Rappe: ICD vietnam

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
ICD tên thật là Phạm Ngọc Huy (sinh ngày 1 tháng 6 năm 1996 tại Hải Phòng là một ca, nhạc sĩ nhạc rap Việt Nam. Anh được biết đến nhiều nhất và nổi tiếng khi tham gia và giành Quán quân cuộc thi King of Rap năm 2020