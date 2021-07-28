Jasper Ng

Daily UI - Checkout

Daily UI - Checkout ui design
DailyUI #002
Check out for a mechant store

Today I experimented with simple card layouts and created a basic check out page for a store. The challenge was actually how to manage white space.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
