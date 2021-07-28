Boris Rayich

"Viral" t-shirt illustration

Boris Rayich
Boris Rayich
  • Save
"Viral" t-shirt illustration tshirt print clothes apparel fashion hand drawn urban awesome cool tshirt design virus viral illustration
Download color palette

Done some years ago. Unfortunately, it turned out to be somewhat prophetic.
Available on t-shirts here:
https://www.designbyhumans.com/shop/OsFrontis/

Boris Rayich
Boris Rayich

More by Boris Rayich

View profile
    • Like