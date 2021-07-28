Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amavi Surasena

My Profile for Photography Community Mobile App

My Profile for Photography Community Mobile App dailyuichallenge photographycommunity photography gallery photo instagram ui dailyui figma uiux
Simple mobile UI Design for My profile screen for Photography Community Mobile Application using Figma.
Daily UI #004
Feedbacks are mostly welcome.

