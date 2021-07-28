Your Work Layout

Playing around with some landing page concepts I'm working on as part of a new brief set for Briefbox this morning.

Things are about to shake up over at our online design school with a massive library refresh and heaps of UI updates, we're also working on an exclusive design tool bend the scenes for our students to help take their portfolios to the next level.

Here's a sneak peak of how one of the new Brief sets for a product design & UI themed set is looking set to launch imminently!

Watch this space, we've got plenty of exciting updates just around the corner :)

👋