ketapel creative

Love Jessica

ketapel creative
ketapel creative
  • Save
Love Jessica love jessica ttf otf timeless elegant simple line font handwritten script font handletter typography
Download color palette

Love Jessica is a lovely and timeless handwritten font. It is the best choice for creating eye catching logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch, which will make your design come alive!
Love Jessica is PUA (Private User Area) encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/ketapelcreative/ref/237095

ketapel creative
ketapel creative

More by ketapel creative

View profile
    • Like