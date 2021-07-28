Application for online membership community

Now influencers can build an online community with the membership community application which we are going to present today.

This Membership community app can help influencers to interact with their audience with the highest flexibility and freedom.

App users will be able to join the online community and various groups. In addition, they can interact with group posts by comment or like, which help community members increase their audience lifetime value by providing them a hub for all their discussions and doubts.

App Members can create micro-communities or groups for every purpose, such as:

• Startup

• Business Course

• Business Coaching

• Business Podcast

Moreover, members can create their personalized profiles where they can create and attend events, share media, send private messages, and many other features that will keep them connected to the mobile app.

Please have a look and feel free to share your views on this.



Need an app built for your business? Hire an experienced and dedicated developers from us https://www.prismetric.com/hire-dedicated-developers/

Email: biz@prismetric.com

Call us on,

USA : +1 323 825 3076

IND : +91-7283845358

Skype: prismetric