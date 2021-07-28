Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mozilla Firefox Icon System, Proton Redesign

Mozilla Firefox Icon System, Proton Redesign icon set custom iconography icons outline icon designer system icon proton firefox mozilla browser ui
The new Firefox system-icons are designed to harmonize with the typeface through the use of shared visual characteristics found in the letter shapes 📐

I am proud to have partnered with the splendid Mozilla Team on this extensive project. I will be sharing more on this icon system soon!

