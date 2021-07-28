Hena Akter

E-book landing page

Hena Akter
Hena Akter
Hire Me
  • Save
E-book landing page deign simple e-book clean creative website landing page
Download color palette

Hello,Designers
Here's a E-book landing page.
Press "L" if you like it.
Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.
Contact me : im.henakter@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Hena Akter
Hena Akter
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hena Akter

View profile
    • Like