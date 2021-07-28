Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina

Plants Shop App

Ekaterina
Ekaterina
  • Save
Plants Shop App figma app design application ui graphic design design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
Here is my Plant Shop App concept which allows you to add your new cute green friend to the Plant bag :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Ekaterina
Ekaterina

More by Ekaterina

View profile
    • Like