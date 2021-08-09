Michał Roszyk
widelab

PeerPal — Campaigns 📬

Michał Roszyk
widelab
Michał Roszyk for widelab
Hire Us
  • Save
PeerPal — Campaigns 📬 graph campaign editor template trigger app application cards clean dashboard email interface builder minimal simple saas ui ux product widelab
PeerPal — Campaigns 📬 graph campaign editor template trigger app application cards clean dashboard email interface builder minimal simple saas ui ux product widelab
PeerPal — Campaigns 📬 graph campaign editor template trigger app application cards clean dashboard email interface builder minimal simple saas ui ux product widelab
PeerPal — Campaigns 📬 graph campaign editor template trigger app application cards clean dashboard email interface builder minimal simple saas ui ux product widelab
Download color palette
  1. 3.png
  2. 3.2.png
  3. 3.3.png
  4. 3.4.png

It’s me again 🙋🏼‍♂️

Finishing the PeerPal series with a sneak peek of the campaign creation flow - including template selection, email design editor and custom trigger events builder.

I’ve attached some screens in the gallery, so don’t hesitate to take a closer look 🔍

Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon.

Do you need some help?
Send us a message: contact@widelab.co

---
Do you like it? Press "L".

widelab
widelab
A wide range of design & dev skills for startups
Hire Us

More by widelab

View profile
    • Like