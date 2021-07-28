Daily UI - Day 006

Day 006: "User Profile. Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!)"

This UI concept is for an imaginary application called Pet Pals. The purpose of this app is to find new compatible pet companions and arrange playdates. This idea is inspired by dating applications such as Tinder. The first screen is the home screen. To like a profile, you swipe up. On the other hand, you swipe down to reject. Unlike Tinder, profiles don't disappear unless you reject them. Therefore, you're free to swipe left and right through a carousel of profiles.

The second screen displays the pet's profile. Although this UI concept only shows dogs, it can certainly work with other animals as well. The user can freely edit photos and their biography here.

This idea isn't completely thought out, but it's certainly a start!