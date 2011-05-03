Sean Ball

OK Review

graphic design print design branding identity magazine editorial typography
The magazine features poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and visual arts from university students and faculty from around the region. I was given full creative freedom to create the image of the publication and this was my resulting solution. Check out the whole project http://bit.ly/kbJoqW

