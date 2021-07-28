Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food app for "ugly food"

First time trying to design and illustrate an app. Lot of fun! The idea is you can buy food that doesn't pass the beauty standard in regular grocery stores but which is still 100% edible. Helps against food waste. The illustration is made in adobe illustrator. I'm new to this so just trying to progress forward :)

