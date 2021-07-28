Emilio Scott

Best Shopify Instagram Feed App

Emilio Scott
Emilio Scott
  • Save
Best Shopify Instagram Feed App instagram feed shopify instagram shopify shopify instagram
Download color palette

https://thesocialfeeds.com/instagram-feed-app-for-shopify/

You can embed the posts one by one by copying the link and pasting it on the backend of your website, it is a time-consuming process and has a lot of limitations. Hence you can always use Shopify apps to ease your process. Talking about embedding itself, you can use the Shopify Instagram Feed app by Tagembed, which you can easily find on the Shopify app store. The app is absolutely free, easy to download, and provides great features.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Emilio Scott
Emilio Scott

More by Emilio Scott

View profile
    • Like