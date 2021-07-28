Rizal Akbar Arifin

Travel App Mobile Design

Rizal Akbar Arifin
Rizal Akbar Arifin
  • Save
Travel App Mobile Design app clean graphic design mobile travel uiux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys 😁

Today i will share my exploration Travel App in mobile. I make app is clean and easier to use.

i hope u can leave a feedback in comment section. dont forget to ❤. thank you:)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Rizal Akbar Arifin
Rizal Akbar Arifin

More by Rizal Akbar Arifin

View profile
    • Like