Olympics | Surfing

Olympics | Surfing athlete graphic design abstract wave gradient colorful bright procreate illustration sports surfing tokyo 2020 olympics
One more incredible and special moment happened during the Olympic games — surfing made its debut 🎉
Powerful and beautiful I was inspired by this sport and decided to create a new illustration with Carissa Moore who won the first-ever women's Olympic surfing gold🌟

