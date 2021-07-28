Victor Nguyen

Allure Web Design

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
Allure Web Design desktop ui design web design residence luxury apartment premium luxury pastel colours brand identity branding muted colours home register property landing page real estate landing page real estate property landing page landing page design allure
Download color palette

Muted colours invoke a sense of calm, understanding, and positivity in an ultra chaotic world.

View full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123805931/Allure-Chevron-Island

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like