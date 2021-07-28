Animation Course Instagram Design

This post is designed in Adobe Photoshop. I've used layer masking effect on the photo to hide its lower area and added a dark shade color in the background that you can see in the image. For text, I've used Lora font and applied layer styles on it to give it a mettle look.

This post is on animation and I've taken an idea from Animation Master Plus program. Here its link: https://www.admecindia.co.in/course/most-advanced-animation-master-plus-course/

So, this is how I designed this post.