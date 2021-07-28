Designrar

Acquir Logo Design

Acquir Logo Design brand mark visual identity brand designer branding flat logo minimalist logo minimalist letter a learn design lettermark wordmark app icons logomarks logomarca logomark recruitment professional professional logo jobs logo jobs
A logo that was made in 2020 for Acquir. A recruitment and job search company.

A + 🚶 + 👔

Check initial concepts at:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CR1vGQSDAOq/

