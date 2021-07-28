2020 Japan Olympics App Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Sometimes we like to design a product of a particular company or a special event, but well, this is not possible and we as designers can not design all the products in the world! And only with concept design we can be interested Show ourselves and satisfy our inner senses.
In this shot, I tried to suggest an app that is specific to athletes participating in the Olympics, what concept they should use if they were to manage their time and be in the overall program of the Olympic Games.