Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Unmand

Unmand Exfil | Training data feedback loop

Unmand
Unmand
  • Save
Unmand Exfil | Training data feedback loop ui ai machine learning enterprise software
Download color palette

Here is our latest feature, a feedback loop for document training data. It provides suggestions to users of possibly mislabeled fields within their training data set, thereby improving the quality of the overall training dataset.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Unmand
Unmand
Creating usable and beautiful automation tools.

More by Unmand

View profile
    • Like