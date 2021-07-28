Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 29: Rideshare Car Service Logo

James West
James West
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge Day 29: Rideshare Car Service Logo rideshare furry dice dice taxi the ride of your life dicing with death share city graphic design vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 29: Rideshare Car Service Logo rideshare furry dice dice taxi the ride of your life dicing with death share city graphic design vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day29_RideshareCarService_Logo-03.jpg
  2. Day29_RideshareCarService_Logo-05.jpg

🚕 🎲 Day 28 of the #dailylogochallenge 🎲

✍🏼 Rideshare Car Service logo with the name ‘Share City’.

I had a bit of fun with this one. Going off a memory I have of a scary ride I had in a taxi with furry dice.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

James West
James West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James West

View profile
    • Like