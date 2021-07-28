Daily Logo Challenge Day 29: Rideshare Car Service Logo

🚕 🎲 Day 28 of the #dailylogochallenge 🎲

✍🏼 Rideshare Car Service logo with the name ‘Share City’.

I had a bit of fun with this one. Going off a memory I have of a scary ride I had in a taxi with furry dice.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼