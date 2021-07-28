Complex Forms Layout

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey y’all! This is our approach to what we’re calling the “Focused view.” This pattern is most often implemented for onboarding or wizard-style workflows, where the user needs to be focused on pushing through some focused set of steps without the distraction of navigation or content behind a modal dialog.
We needed this pattern to be flexible enough to work across multiple screen sizes, while also accommodating various amounts of steps, states of steps, and takeover-level actions.