Abdur rafi Joy

Shift Parcel Delivery App

Abdur rafi Joy
Abdur rafi Joy
Shift Parcel Delivery App clean minimal trending tracking profile payment logistic shipping application design delivery shipment parcel app design application animation uxdesign ux ui ux ui ui design
Hello Guys,

This is my new UI Design for SHIFT Parcel Delivery App.

There's a lot of room for improvement,
Show your love and Let me know your thought's on that.
your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Press "L to show your Love <3

Have a project in mind?
Contact me at

Email: abdurrafijoy@gmail.com

Instagram | LinkedIn | Behance

Abdur rafi Joy
Abdur rafi Joy
Ui/Ux Designer✌ Feel Free to contact me👇
