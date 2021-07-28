Kreatywnie – Creative Agency Profile eBook Template

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Is a simple way to present your creative activity, which can be an Agency, Studio, Personal Portfolio, IT industry and many others.
The universal layout allows you to freely use and apply this template to promote your skills in the eBook version.
Additionally, the template includes 4 different covers for the front and back specially designed for the e-book.
The template was created for a resolution of 768 × 1024 px and is available for Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd), Affinity Designer (.afdesign) and Affinity Publisher (.afpub), so you can easily and quickly edit it.
The fonts used are free and come from Google Fonts, so you can download different fonts, install and change the layout of your project.
The presented photos are only a preview and are not included in the source files.
Software:
Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd)
Affinity Designer (.afdesign)
Affinity Publisher (.afpub)
Download from Market
Behance Project
Marketplace | Elements | Facebook | Instagram | Behance