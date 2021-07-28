Kreatywnie – Creative Agency Profile eBook Template

Is a simple way to present your creative activity, which can be an Agency, Studio, Personal Portfolio, IT industry and many others.

The universal layout allows you to freely use and apply this template to promote your skills in the eBook version.

Additionally, the template includes 4 different covers for the front and back specially designed for the e-book.

The template was created for a resolution of 768 × 1024 px and is available for Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd), Affinity Designer (.afdesign) and Affinity Publisher (.afpub), so you can easily and quickly edit it.

The fonts used are free and come from Google Fonts, so you can download different fonts, install and change the layout of your project.

The presented photos are only a preview and are not included in the source files.

Software:

Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd)

Affinity Designer (.afdesign)

Affinity Publisher (.afpub)

Download from Market

Behance Project

Marketplace | Elements | Facebook | Instagram | Behance