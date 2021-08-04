Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ivan Gorbunov

Artence Magazine | Artist Page Animation

Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Hey everyone,

I am glad to share with you the continuation of my new E-Commerce project. called Artence. As conceived, this is a magazine about the art of the era of modernism and postmodernism. So, this is the page of artist with scroll animation.

What do you think about the shot? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Rebound of
Artence Magazine | Promo Animation
By Ivan Gorbunov
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
