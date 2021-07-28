Victor Nzedu
Piqo Design

Piqo Delivery Landing Page [Hero]

Victor Nzedu
Piqo Design
Victor Nzedu for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Piqo Delivery Landing Page [Hero] 3d delivery app box car delivery illustration 2021 trend 2020 trend uiux uiinspiration mobile app design minimal ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone! :wave::skin-tone-3:
I’m sharing Delivery Company Landing Page [Hero]
Hope you like it.
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome and don't forget to press "L" button

👋 Available for new projects.
Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

22.png
600 KB
Download
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like