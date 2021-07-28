Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 029 - Map

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
  • Save
Daily UI 029 - Map mock-up mockup times square new york gps navigation route pin location snapmap snapchat map daily ui 029 dailyui 029 appui app design ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Challenge #028 - Map. Here is the redesign of the snapchat map.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

More by Darshak Chavda

View profile
    • Like